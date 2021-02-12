Chilling 911 call from trapped migrants prompts urgent search

State & Regional News

Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to search for migrants who reported being trapped inside a tank truck, unable to breathe

(KYMA, KECY) - A migrant calls 911 on Monday, stating he and 80 others are trapped in a white tank truck unable to breathe.

In a chilling 911 call, the caller tells the dispatcher, " We can't see anything. We're inside a tank truck. God, we have no oxygen." A man is heard in the background begging for help. "Help! Blessed God!" as he struggles to breathe.

However, more people are heard in the background screaming for help in Spanish.

The call triggered a search for the migrants in Texas, but surveillance images show the tank truck in the San Antonio area.

Authorities say they continue to search for the tank truck where some people may have already died.

In January, NBC News reported officials encountered nearly 78,000 migrants attempting to illegally cross the southern border, which is a 6 percent increase over the previous month.