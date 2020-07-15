Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents save elderly man

State & Regional News

Man was semi-conscious when agents found him stranded along I-10

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently saved the day when an elderly man got stranded along Interstate 10.

Agents out of Blythe discovered the 80-year-old man's minivan Sunday evening. It was buried in sand up to its axels on the shoulder of I-10 near the Graham pass exit. The driver was slumped over into the passenger seat, and semi-conscious. Agents say he could not answer their questions. They say the van's air conditioning was blowing hot air, and the vehicle smelled of gasoline.

Agents got the man out of the hot van and put him into an air conditioned Border Patrol vehicle. They also provided him with a cold pack, and some juice to sip on. They called both paramedics and the man's daughter. An ambulance then took the man to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.