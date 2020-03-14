Albertsons and Safeway to hire 1000 employees immediately

State & Regional News

This in part to combat sudden shortage of supplies in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Albertsons and Safeway stores have announced they will start hiring employees immediately.

You've no doubt noticed the staggering shortage of supplies in nationwide, as coronavirus fears have prompted some to stock-up for a possible self quarantine.

Stores are feeling the increased demand, which in part is why stores like Albertsons and Safeway are hiring for hundreds of positions as soon as possible.

The company says there are more than 1,000 immediate openings at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Arizona ranging various departments.

Applications can be sent online the following links. Those interested may also inquire with their local store's Director.

This includes in-store employees and delivery drivers.

To begin a Safeway application, click here.

For Albertsons, click here.

Starting Tuesday, March 24, hiring hiring managers will be onsite at all stores, where prospective employees can interview for a position. Make sure to bring a resume!