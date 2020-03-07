Prepare for daylight saving time

State & Regional News

Arizonans need not worry

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Almost everyone in the United states will lose an hour on Sunday, but not Arizonans.

Daylight saving begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning Arizona and California will be on the same clock again.

Arizona doesn't have to deal with time changes, deciding in 1967 there was no reason for the sun to set later during the hot summer months.

TV watchers, it's important to note some shows will start earlier on cable TV networks.

States that do observe time changes will not have to deal with changing clocks until Fall.