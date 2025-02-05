How winter visitors stay healthy while in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Every year, thousands of winter visitors flock to Yuma to enjoy the sunny and clear winters, but how do they stay healthy?

We share how Snowbirds maintain their health and wellness while in the Desert Southwest.

Every morning, residents at the Westwind RV and Golf Resort are up bright and early.

Some are swinging paddles on the pickleball court, some are teeing off on the golf course, and others are taking part in water aerobics in the pool.

No matter which exercise they choose, winter visitors maintain their health and wellness like it's going out of style.

Wanda Baird, a winter visitor from Michigan, says "I do the pickleball and I'm in the weight room every day. I play cornhole, I go to softball games every week, and you might catch me doing a cartwheel if they score a home run,".

David Staver, a winter visitor from Canada, adds "I play several sports. I play softball, and I was in the World Senior Games in St. George. Then I come down here and play pickleball and golf. I'm playing ball three times a week. There's lots to do here,".

Five to six months out of the year, Yuma is home to winter visitors coming from places like Idaho, Michigan, and mostly Canada.

The visitors we spoke with mentioned that back home, playing boche outside or going for a swim is out of the question.

Baird says "Michigan is cold and grey. The sunshine is why I'm here, and all the people, and all the activities. I can't find anything better,".

Jack Haley, a winter visitor from Idaho, adds "A lot of people walk, ride bikes, and just enjoy the weather. Post falls, idaho it's like 20 degrees,".

But Staver says "Oh, I'd be outside, I'd be ice fishing and snowmobiling. You just got to stay active when you're a senior,".

Not only are the neighborhoods peaceful and quiet, but RV Resorts are the perfect nests for Snowbirds because they offer a multitude of fun activities and extracurriculars.

"We have pickle ballers nonstop. We have ladies doing water aerobics in the pool. We have fresh vegetables. We also have mental activities. We have quilting, ceramics, and woodworkers. Do you know what else we have? We have friendships," says Baird.

It's important to mention that winter visitors range in age from the early sixties to the late eighties, and with age can come health concerns.

I spoke with Onvida Health which shares its role in helping winter visitors maintain healthy lifestyles while spending time in their winter residence.

Dr. Kristina Diaz, the President of Onvida Health Medical Group, says "It's actually a pretty seamless transition. It's something that a lot of us have already had experience with. They'll bring documents and medical history and some of them use the same medical health record. They're usually pretty good connoisseurs of their own medical health and they can give you a pretty good history,".

But for some winter visitors, accessing healthcare can be a hassle leading them to make use of the services from our southern neighbors.

Dr. Diaz explains "They are also going to Mexico to get care which is fine. I see a lot of them go there for dental work get done down there and then prescription medicines get purchased because it is a little bit cheaper depending on insurance. We do see them crossing two borders to get healthy which is a pretty interesting phenomenon that most of us don't think about.

The winter visitors share why they make the quick trip.

"Easier, convenient, and cost. Some of the drugs here in the states are kind of expensive," says Haley.

Staver adds "That's what a lot of us are here for. The medication prescriptions, and dental. It's handy, only 20 minutes away,".

All in all, Yuma is set up for winter visitors to dwell and thrive, which explains the influx year after year.

"I call it my southern family because I know so many people. You look forward to coming down in the winter to get away from the snow and when I go home I have my actual family," says Staver.

"Yuma, I came down, here I am, and I'm here to stay," Baird shouts.

So, the next time you see a winter visitor exercising on the sidewalk or picking up fresh vegetables at the local farmers' market, just know that's a glimpse of what a healthy and happy retirement looks like.