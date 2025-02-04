Meet your Miss Yuma County 2025

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every week, we'll be introducing you to different leaders in the community for Black History Month.

We start off the month capturing the emotions and excitement from your 2025 Miss Yuma County as she shares the moment her life changed for the better.

Mone'asia Bowman is an AWC cheerleader, Veteran, and also your Miss Yuma County. She remembers the moment her name was called.

"I looked, and I just saw the previous Miss Yuma County like coming towards me, and I was like, 'Oh, it's me, ok,' and...I was like 'I'm not gonna cry, I'm not gonna cry,' and then the next thing I know here are tears running down my face," said Bowman.

She says she really enjoyes her time as Miss Yuma County and appreciates all the community support: "Having people come up to me and they're always like, 'Oh congratulations, so happy to see you,' like it's just so warm and welcoming in the community when they see us."

Each title holder has a service initiative. Bowman's is called "Sunshine after the Storm," a mentorship for healing and hope for those that have experienced child abuse. She says she wants to be a support system for children, so they never feel alone.

She'll soon be graduating from AWC with her Associates degree in Exercise Wellness and Nutrition and then pursue a Bachelors and Masters in Nutrition.

After graduation, she's looking forward to Miss Arizona and crowning the new Miss Yuma County in November.