SPECIAL REPORT: Domestic Violence Survivors Honored with Mariposa Lily Award

13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora was one of the Mariposa Lily recipients and shares how she and the other women are creating change within their community

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - WomanHaven, a Center for Family Solutions, is an organization in El Centro that helps victims of domestic violence get the assistance they need to get back on their feet.

They also recognize survivors who turned adversity into triumph.

This year, myself, Jazz Ledbetter, Griselda Partida, and Valentina Estes were chosen to receive the Mariposa Lily Award at WomanHaven's 7th Garden of Hope Mariposa Gala.

The organization dedicates the Mariposa Lily Award to a survivor of domestic violence who is now creating positive change within their community to end abuse.

Ledbetter's life was turned upside down when she was emotionally, mentally and sexually abused and started to deal with suicidal thoughts.

"Once I got to 17, I entered my first abusive relationship where not only did he abuse me in every way possible, he manipulated me into trafficking," Ledbetter says.

Ledbetter transformed her pain into words to resonate with others and offer understanding in shared struggles.

"What I can say is with this book, I can reach a lot of people who are like myself and it's a very vulnerable thing and sometimes even triggers me when I reread it, experience it, but I know this pain I suffered wasn't in vain," Ledbetter continues.

She even dedicates a chapter to WomanHaven, who she says saved her life.

Partida left her abusive relationship once it affected her kids.

"Everything happened in my daughter's bedroom and that's the time I said I cannot be moving forward," Partida says.

She says receiving the Mariposa Lily Award is a recognition of her responsibility to help and support other women.

"After what I went through and wanting to be learning, I started taking some classes which is domestic violence prevention and anger management and parenting," Partida mentions.

Partida then created her organization, Embrace Your Purpose.

"Christian Counseling and Life Coaching which is helping not only moms but also children, teenagers, and young adults to get the help they need," says Partida.

Estes says she doesn't feel worthy of the award but is still thankful.

"All I wanted to do in the last 13 years is help other women, to know how to get out of a situation that I was in many years ago, either mental or physical," Estes says.

Estes runs a program called Healing Together at WomanHaven.

"A group of people that we can help like women getting beat or mental, talk to them every week," Estes explains.

Gina Vargas, WomanHaven's Executive Director, says the Mariposa Lily Award is given to survivors because it represents transformation.

"The lily is a lily that grows in the desert of harsh conditions and so it is able to survive in the heat that it endures and still through the heat, it still blooms and blossoms," Vargas explains.

The women say they will continue to be an advocate for domestic violence victims and remind the, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"It doesn't matter where you've been, it doesn't matter what you've done. What matters most is who you become," says Ledbetter.

Since becoming a journalist, I have learned I can use my platform to bring awareness to domestic violence.

Whether it’s sharing resources, sharing stories of hope, I’ve found my purpose.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, there is help 24-7.

You can reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at the (800) 799-7233.