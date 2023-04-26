SPECIAL REPORT: Local organizations support the foster community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of children in the foster care system in the United States is close to 400,000. In Yuma County, that number may be larger than you think as the need for homes to open up locally is growing.

Matt Lipan, Director of Community Engagement at Arizona Helping Hands says the number of licensed foster homes is trending down.

The organization works with state-licensed foster parents and guardians, providing them with everyday essentials.

Lipan says there are 11,000 children in the state’s foster system but not enough homes that will take them in.

Helping Hands opened its doors 25 years ago. Based in Phoenix, they provide a range of basic necessities to foster parents and legal guardians in the state.

Essentials range from cribs and hygiene kits to shoes and school supplies.

Irene Luna unexpectedly became the guardian to two children, Helping Hands connected with her and provided basic essentials and support to become a licensed foster parent.

Luna says the most important thing she learned during her three years of fostering in Yuma is that knowledge is key.

"There's not enough information, I didn't know anything, everything was new," explained Luna.

Victor Durazo works with Intermountain Centers and specifically works with connecting foster youth with temporary homes and licensing foster parents/guardians.

Durazo explained, “there are about 14,000 children in foster care across the state, about 400 in Yuma, just Yuma alone.”