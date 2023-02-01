SPECIAL REPORT: Keeping Drugs off the Streets

13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora went undercover with the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force to get a better understanding of what it takes to conduct a narcotic investigation

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Stopping drugs from hitting the streets, that's the mission of the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force (ICNTF).

The task force started in 1973 and it's been busy ever since.

Just last year in 2022, the task force made more than 170 drug-related arrests.

I rode along with ICNTF Commander John Seaman who showed me what it's really like behind the scenes and why the process is so time-consuming.

Seaman said the most common drug they see is fentanyl.

"A couple years ago would be meth. Now fentanyl is on the rise. It seems like everybody has M-30 pills," said Seaman.

Seaman said fentanyl is considered deadly because of the way it's manufactured in Mexico.

"You got the clandestine laboratories making these pills. It's not like a pharmaceutical company here who has a, I guess we'll call it a recipe. You put so much in and they regulate how much drug is put in each pill here in the United States. You have some pill factory down there, you have some guy who may not even have a high school diploma making these pills," explained Seaman. "And you have no idea what the batch is. You may get a deadly batch because they're putting more fentanyl in it or you may get a batch not as deadly."

In 2022, the NTF seized about 3 1/2 kilos of fentanyl powder and over 37,000 fentanyl pills.

"You do it once. You're done. There's no coming back," continued Seaman.

According to Seaman, the biggest challenge is being so close to the border.

"We're being overwhelmed. We're being overrun by narcotics, by drugs. It's just a challenge to follow up on all the cases," mentioned Seaman. "I mean we got lots and lots of information. We just don't have enough time. It's manpower intensive."

Even going undercover can be very time-consuming.

"We may be sitting there for hours before anything happens okay? We may be watching a house for hours to see if anybody comes and goes or what. I get it, people call and complain cause a lot of traffic at houses and they suspect there's drugs going on, but we have certain rules we have to go by as law enforcement. We can't just go and get a search warrant based on that," explained Seaman.

The Narcotic Task Force has to establish probable cause and prove to the court there is criminal activity present.

As we headed out to a disclosed location, we had to stake out the surrounding area waiting for a suspicious vehicle to make a move.

Over the radio, agents said, "Their lights are blinking."

"Is that my target vehicle?"

"Affirm. The guy, I didn't know where he came from. Big lights are on guys and he is reversing. Call you back, call you back. Okay, he's going to go eastbound I think. Eastbound."

"All right someone pick it up!"

Commander Seaman responded, "I got it. I got it."

There were nine agents out in the field undercover following this car, but in some cases, there could be more manpower.

"If you're working with an allied agency on a case, you know the number can jump up to 20 because they have their people," said Seaman. "Where we're situated we have the DEA, HSI and then you have NTF in our one building."

Seaman gives a lot of credit to former NARC Joe Nava and his mentor Tony LaDell.

He described Nava as a legend.

"I don't know how he did it. That man seized millions and millions of dollars and I'm not exaggerating," said Seaman.

Seaman continued to say Nava and LaDell are an inspiration to him because they took the time to work with him and teach him.

"I appreciate it and I haven't forgotten those days and I still talk to Tony LaDell till this day," said Seaman.

In 2022, the NTF seized over 2,700 lbs of meth, as well as 43 weapons.

The team executed 25 search warrants and conducted over 40 parole and probation checks.

520 pounds of meth was stashed and found in one car alone.

Speaking of hiding drugs, the craziest place they've been hidden?

"Body carriers. Um, internal body carriers. That's a pretty wild place to conceal drugs," mentioned Seaman.

Seaman said most people hiding drugs in their bodies are willing to cooperate after being caught, as they know the drugs can kill them.

After arrests are made, everything is handed over to the district attorney's office.

Daniel Granados, Imperial County's Deputy District Attorney said the process isn't an easy one.

"When we get these packets, we're reviewing reports and we're looking at anything that the officers submitted attached to the report that's considered evidence to determine whether we can actually file criminal charges and start the criminal proceedings in the courts," explained Granados.

All drugs seized are sent to the lab for testing.

"What we get is evidence in the form of photographs," continued Granados. "What they eventually do is send a substance for testing to the Department of Justice."

After the lab provides the results to the DA's office letting them know what the substance is and how concentrated it is, the attorneys will use that to determine the specific charges the defendant should face for the narcotic offense.

Cases usually take months for defendants to get prosecuted.

"Right now we're handling a caseload of some cases that were affected by the pandemic, so there are narcotic events cases in the courts that date back to 2020," stated Granados.

Those found with small amounts get charged with misdemeanors and those with big amounts can get felonies, which include prison time.

"And the time varies. Minimum exposure is usually, we start about a year and a half, but it can really range all the way to several years in prison," said Granados. "Especially if we can add weight enhancements for the amount of drugs they had."

Granados states there are other factors that will affect the defendant's case and time in prison.

"Other than the amount, the police are looking for other initiative sales which include packaging materials, scales for weighing, cash, communication devices," explained Granados. "So those facts will help us build a stronger sales case against the defendant and those would be considered felonies."

After the drugs are tested and results are given, the narcotics are destroyed.

Granados puts in perspective how big the drug problem is in Imperial County.

"We have over between ten and 15 law enforcement task force to address that issue on its own," mentioned Granados.

Granados does want the community to know that their aim isn't to always throw people in prison.

"If we determine that an individual is suffering from a narcotics addiction, we work with all the agencies available in the Imperial County to get them the help they need because there's a way to hold them accountable," said Granados.

If the defendant is qualified and suitable for an inpatient or outpatient treatment program, the courts, probation department, DA's office, and the defendant's attorney work together to make sure that this person gets the help that they need.

"Sometimes sending these individuals to prison is not going to resolve the problem and may do so temporary. But if there isn't a way to address their addiction, and they come back to our community, we're going to see him in the criminal justice system again," continued Granados. "So we rather have them take the route where they're gonna get their substance abuse issues addressed and hopefully that helps them and puts them in a better direction in life."

If you see anything suspicious in Imperial County, you can submit an anonymous tip on wetip.com or call the ICNTF drug activity line at 1-877-754-2683.