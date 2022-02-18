Special Report: The Fight of the Bulldogs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - When the Calexico Bulldogs began the 2021 football season, they were taking the field without a winning season in nine years.

With a roster filled with more experienced players due to the Covid-shortened season in the spring, the team was ready to make noise within the Imperial Valley League.

In the last couple decades, the Bulldogs struggled to compete in the IVL with the powers of Brawley, Central, Imperial and sometimes Southwest. This due to constant coaching changes and a lack of participation.

Unknown to most, Calexico has a rich history. Traditions dating back to pre-World War Two where the Bulldogs were the team to beat in the Imperial Valley. A team that dominated in the 1930's and 40's.

But since World War Two, only three league titles were won and they were all spread apart. Titles coming in 1948, 1974 and 1993.

For a long time, the Bulldogs had become the forgotten ones in the CIF San Diego Section. Seasons would come and go, some successful and some not, but a culture would not stick.

This despite a very dedicated, proud and supportive community.

Some of the lack of success could be attributed to the growth of the city and growth of the school.

"Calexico grew rapidly in the late 80's and 90's with a lot of housing being developed, expanding the city limits. So a small community of six or seven thousand became 25,000, so it impacted the school system," said longtime Bulldog Radio voice and educator Victor Carillo. "Many sports flourished but football was delayed the most. Football didn't attract a lot of kids and as a result, they've been playing catch up."

And not only playing catch up within their own school, but within the Imperial Valley as well.

"The epitome of valley sports runs through the main street of Brawley and the main street of El Centro. And you can’t discount the Imperial Tigers to the west and Holtville Vikings to the east. All with stability, good football programs and good infrastructure," said Carillo. "Kids in third and fourth grade dreamed of wearing a golden hoard uniform for Brawley or Spartan helmet. In Calexico it was just a few helmets or few kids dreaming that."

They also were trying to build a culture with the burden of constant coaching changes. Something holding them back from excelling.

"In over 100 years, we’ve had a head coach every three years over that span of time, so when you look at that data and that pattern, it’s really hard to build a program in three years," said other longtime Bulldog Radio voice and educator, John Moreno. "Not having anything to build on is resurrecting. It can take years, maybe two, three or four to come to fruition."

But in the spring of 2021, a new man stepped in at the helm of the program trying to build upon the culture set up by John Tyree.

And that was Fernando Solano, who teaches math at Calexico high school.

Solano took over just before the Covid-shortened season in 2021 and entered his first full season in the spring.

"I had met Coach Solano at school meetings and approached him often times about coming out to help Coach Tyree at the time," said longtime Bulldog Radio voice, John Moreno. "When Tyree left, I think it was an opportune time to come right in. I felt that he was able to relate to the students and take that to the field."

Solano stepping into a tough spot for a team who hadn't won more than six games since 2016.

"Having a limited amount of players, not having a winning tradition as of late, I knew when I applied the challenges I was going to face," said Fernando Solano. "I was in a similar situation before working at San Luis high school, so i wasn’t scared to take on the job."

So when the bulldogs took the field in the fall of 2021, there was a bit of the unknown. The unknown of what would play out each Friday night under the bright lights as the underdogs once again.

After a tough home opening loss to the eventual Division Five champs in Palo Verde, the Bulldogs pulled off three straight wins by a combined score of 108 to 18.

But it was week five that deemed to be the turning point in a one point loss to Holtville.

After that, the woes in the Imperial Valley continued, losing to the powers of the Imperial Valley League once again.

The Bulldogs were looking at another losing season before the regular season finale with Vincent Memorial. A game deemed as "The Battle for the Border." A game that wasn't made important until a few years ago.

"Victor and I decided we had to give this game something. It’s the final game of the regular season and everybody else had a rival. Brawley and Central, Holtville and Imperial. Everybody had that rivalry game except Calexico," said Moreno. "You had private school vs public school, David against Goliath, east side vs west side. It was a natural."

And this time around, it would come with a lot of stakes. Both Calexico and Vincent Memorial vying for playoff positions in the most crucial time.

"You could toss the wins and losses out the door with this game because what it really boils down to is city pride. There’s one game you have to win this year and it has to be a city game against your rival," said Solano. "But it had so many things on top of it too because it was a game that was going to push us into the playoffs and push us to a home playoff game the following week, so it was huge."

In a tight battle all the way through, it fittingly came down to one play and one yard.

Vincent Memorial had the ball with seconds left, down by four. After a completed pass, Vincent Memorial's Andre Rodriguez was knocked out of bounds by Calexico's Pedro Cruz at the one yard line, inches shy of the goal line with no time left.

As a result, the Bulldogs were in the playoffs with a home game.

After beating up on Maranatha Christian 34-3 for their first home playoff victory since 1982, the Bulldogs then had an anticipated matchup with Holtville in the CIF San Diego Division Five Quarterfinals.

After a scoreless first quarter, Abram Zazueta connected with Andrew Rivera for a touchdown, breaking the tie. That score would break it open in Calexico's favor who went on to win 14-12, making this team the first in modern history to win two playoff games and reach the semi-finals.

In the end, the Bulldogs magical season would come to a close in a 41-7 loss to Mission Bay.

But it was a season that will never be forgotten. Most importantly, a season that could spring the program back to its winning ways.

"If you can leave it all out there on the field then it’s all good, and they did that. I told them to be very proud of what you did. You guys made history and your names will always be ranked in the history of Calexico high school, so be proud of it," said Coach Solano. "By having the success we had this year, hopefully we can get more people involved. Having them believe that we can win out there. Hopefully we can use that to establish the momentum of this program."

Now in the aftermath of the best year in some time, the Bulldogs are recharged and trying to build on their accomplishments. Off-season training is underway in hopes to get back to another winning season in 2022.

It was a season of unknowns that scratched the surface of talent and dedication, turning the page to a new chapter in the program's history. A program that has brought not only a team, but a community and friends together.

"I'm truly honored and humbled by being the coach of Calexico football," said Solano. "In a city that is rich and full of tradition in a community full of support. You can't beat that."