SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Naval Air Facility El Centro

One of the only water parks in Imperial County inside the base - 13's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As small as this air facility is, it has a lot of support facilities for marines and sailors. They have their own movie theater, even a water park and all of this keeps those serving in good spirits.

On the outside the Blue Angels are flying training for their winter season, but when on the ground its a whole different world for those serving.

"They can bring a couple of pizzas and have a little watch party," Kristopher Haugh, the public information officer said.

From a movie room, to a movie theater decked in navy colors, just some of the amenities. 13's Wiley Jawhary got an exclusive tour of the air base even spoke to those who enjoy these facilities.

"From grocery stores, to a gas station, to child care facilities, even an auto hobby shop where sailors can go to work on their vehicles," Command Master Chief Robert Roske said.

MA2 Roderick Martinez says he instantly fell in love with his new home.

“It’s a great little place, You come here and kinda get to the middle of no where and you enter NAF El Centro and its like our own little village,” he said.

They even have their own bowling alley and an entire hall of fame for those who dominate.

Another room is for sailors and marines who enjoy playing video games.