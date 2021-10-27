SPECIAL REPORT: Rolling Racers

13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif drives into the world of RC Racing with a Yuma local who competes internationally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - To some it’s a hobby-- to others, it’s a sport. Remote control racing has a massive network complete with drivers, sponsors, and fans.

An international RC Racer lives right here in Yuma. Not only does he compete, but he also has sponsors.

At just 10 years old, James Rodriguez fell in love with RC racing.

"It was back in the early ’80s, so I’m dating myself a little bit, but uh, it was fun and it was a natural love once I got my first car, I never wanted to let it go," says RC Racer James Rodriguez.

And in his late teens…

"Probably 17, 18, 19. When I was able to drive myself to all the different events across the country. I noticed that as I was doing that, my skill set became better and better," explains Rodriguez.

In his mid-twenties, Rodriguez was able to make some money from his dedication to the sport, but it’s not what you would expect.

"So sponsorship money per se doesn't really exist. Sponsorships exist in representing the company through products," says Rodriguez.

However, product sales and RC events are money-makers. Still, Rodriguez became good enough to compete at a higher level with his sponsored items.

"You know, I've been around the world now a couple of times with it," explains Rodriguez.

In 2018, Rodriguez competed in Australia.

"Absolutely, one of the biggest events I've ever been to in my RC career. It was amazing. It was two weeks long racing and qualifying every day from sun up till sundown. When you see things like all these big races, like the Daytona 500 or Indianapolis, it's no different. You have so much allure behind these types of events. So many people come just to watch the events. And it's the best drivers from around the world. You're talking about the 260 best drivers across the globe are at this event," says Rodriguez.

Qualifying to the next round is what it’s all about.

"For most RC drivers, that's a pinnacle of their career is to not only get there but to able to place an a-main and to be able to qualify into the a-main. I was not so lucky, but still had a blast doing it," explains Rodriguez.

Still, there’s more to it than fun and competitions. Rodriguez says this hobby turned passion kept him on the right path as a child.

"Rc cars is a catalyst into so many different things in life. The military number one, we have UAV's, drones. They're unmanned vehicles that are remotely operated. So who knows what a child can be doing today for a career tomorrow," says Rodriguez.

And there are local RC shops available to the public.

"We've been a part of the Yuma community for 10 years this month. So today we had our 10-year anniversary celebration, which was a lot of fun. We started off actually in the back of our truck at the local RC track. And we've built up over the years to become a full-service RC hobby store," explains Rodriguez.

Fast Eddie's RC Hobbies shop is equipped to help beginners and more serious hobbyists called bashers. They hold friendly competitions locally among friends.

"To have a hobby shop like ours here in Yuma is actually pretty unique because it's just hard to find anything like this, even in the big cities," says Fast Eddie's RC Hobbies Owner Eddie Ramirez.

Anyone interested in RC racing can start exploring rc cars starting at just a few hundred dollars, but the price can range up depending on the customization.

"So with a hobby-grade car, it allows you to repair, replace or upgrade pretty much everything that's on the car. So you can get into these cars pretty deep. If that's something you're into. Or you can just keep them bone stock and just still have a good time with them," explains Ramirez.

Both Rodriguez and Ramirez say they enjoy sharing the RC world with anyone who’s interested.

"We have a wealth of knowledge. We can point you in the right direction and get you set up with an RC car or truck that's going to meet your needs and your interest," says Ramirez.

And both have shared their knowledge with their children.

"I don't ever see myself stopping. My wife would say otherwise, but yeah, I've been doing it, like I said, since I was 10 years old and it's part of my life. My son and my daughter have already gone through the scales of RC. They may or may not have liked it at all the times, but it always brought us closer together," explains Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says shopping local is important not only to support local businesses but to really learn about the world of RC racing.