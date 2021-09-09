Special Report: Yuma’s agriculture business during a pandemic

Special Reports

News 11's Arlette Yousif delivers an in-depth look at the lucrative and laborious agriculture industry

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is best known for its massive multi-billion dollar agriculture business. But like every other industry, COVID impacted our agriculture world.

The busiest time of year for agriculture upon us and safety measures are more crucial than before.

"When we’re around a lot of people nearby, then it’s important for us to keep wearing our masks for the safety of ourselves, our products, and everyone. And also, thank god we have been able to receive the proper vaccine," says Amigo Farms Irrigator Sergio Gonzalez.

Already local day laborers are getting ready for our local ag season, along with thousands of migrant farmworkers making their way back from Salinas, California, and Mexico to bring food to our table.

Join us tonight on the Early Edition at 5 p.m. for a special report by our very own Arlette Yousif about the upcoming ag season, how workers deal with extreme weather, and working through a pandemic.