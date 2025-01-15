Yuma City Council welcomes new members, sets agenda for 2025

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council kicked off its first meeting of the year with fresh faces and a renewed focus on community priorities. Two new members, Karen Watts and Mark Martinez, officially joined the council, bringing new perspectives to the team.

Mayor Douglas Nicholls emphasized the importance of integrating new voices into the council, stating, “We have two new council members, so we get to work them into the mix. And other counselors get to have an opportunity to be engaged in other committees they might not have had exposure to. It really brings a new breath to some committees and helps educate the council so we are more fully aware of what the community is doing.”

Mark Martinez, serving his first term, expressed his enthusiasm and readiness for the role. “Exciting. Yesterday was a work session, so I got most of the butterflies out yesterday. So I’m pretty calm right now, just hoping to do better and learn my role,” he said.

The council’s agenda included discussions on zoning changes and upgrades to Kennedy Skate Park, as well as public safety software improvements and email security updates for city staff. These topics, along with the new members’ contributions, signal a busy year ahead for Yuma’s leadership.

The next council meeting is scheduled for January 23. Stay tuned as the city’s leadership works to address pressing community issues and achieve its goals for 2025.