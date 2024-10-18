New Jersey Senator Cory Booker campaigns in Arizona for Harris-Waltz

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The final push continues ahead of November's general elections. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is in Arizona campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris. He served with Harris in the U.S. Senate, and now he’s campaigning for her and Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz. Along with Ruben Gallego.

Gallego is running against Kari Lake for the soon to be open U.S. Senate seat.

“I got to visit with everybody from Republicans for Gallego and Harris all the way to African American voters. I visited a union hall, a packed union hall, with extraordinarily excited labor leaders," said Senator Cory Booker.

While on the Democratic caucus together, Booker says he and Harris worked alongside each other to make some positive change.

“Her and I worked on a lot of issues from really deep policy issues like environmental justice, expanding economic opportunity, dealing with maternal healthcare, even important issues for the country as a whole," said Senator Cory Booker.

He discussed Harris-Waltz campaign outreach to Black voters and Harris' new Opportunity Agenda for Black men. While campaigning, he say's he's hoping to encourage people about the urgency to get out and vote.

"As a Black man in America, as just an American that loves this country, to have somebody that loves us, is motivated every single day to address the problems that are lurking so many Americans, it makes me want to celebrate, but I can’t celebrate until we win," said Senator Cory Booker.

President Obama is also in Arizona Friday, making a stop in Tucson to continue Harris - Waltz campaign efforts.