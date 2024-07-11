Skip to Content
US Arizona Senate Race Candidates

Published 5:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Thursday's Decision 2024 Report, we're less than three weeks away from the Arizona Primary and all eyes will be on the US Senate race in Arizona.

Republican candidates Sheriff Mark Lamb and Kari Lake both say they are focused on Border Security and the state’s Economy.

We asked them why they think they are best suited for the job.

“We need somebody with experience in these primary issues that we're dealing with here in Arizona and across the country. No matter where you go,” said Sheriff Lamb.

“My job was to go into work and wrap my arms around the biggest issue facing the people of this State get to know the people who are experts in those fields, and to boil things down to make things more understandable for the people," stated Lake.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

