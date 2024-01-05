Supreme Court to hear Trump Colorado ballot case

(NBC) - The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has agreed to review the Donald Trump Colorado ballot case.

SCOTUS will hear the case on February 8, the same day as the Nevada caucus.

And will weigh whether former President Trump can be kicked off the 2024 ballot in Colorado.

The case raises the question under a constitutional clause that prohibits those who have, quote, "Engaged in insurrection," from serving the federal government.

SCOTUS will hear the case and make a decision possibly by the end of next month.