House passes Defense Authorization Act

(NBC) - The House voted to approve the National Defense Authorization Act Thursday.

The House approved a defense spending bill that was stripped of many provisions supported by conservative members.

The final vote: 310 yays and 118 nays.

More Democrats voted in favor of the bill than Republicans.

The $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act now heads to President Biden for his signature.

Initially, House conservatives wanted to strip away a short-term extension of federal surveillance powers, as well as provisions on abortion, diversity in the ranks, and transgender troops.

A major piece of legislation that is approved yearly, the National Defense Authorization Act sanctions everything from pay raises for troops to money to buy ships, planes, and ammunition.

This year's version includes a 5.2 percent pay raise for members of the military, yhe biggest raise in more than two decades.