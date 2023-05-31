Congressman Raul Ruiz votes in favor of the bipartisan budget agreement

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-California) believes that the bill will help benefit the Imperial County community as it protects programs that families and seniors rely on.

Such as food support, medical support, and social security.

“Imperial Valley had the most under-sourced impoverished high unemployment rate in the state of California and so the Republicans wanted to cut all the programs that help Imperial Valley families get back on their feet," stated Congressman Ruiz.

The bill will suspend the debt limit until January 2025.

And will also protect clean energy and environmental justice investments.

Congressman Ruiz is currently working on upcoming projects to help improve lithium developments here in Imperial County coming soon.