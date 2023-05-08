Imperial Valley elected officials attend California Association of Government conference

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This year the Imperial County elected officials went to the California Association of Government (SCAG) Conference.

Five counties in the Southern California region came together last week in Palm Desert for a special conference.

Imperial County elected officials had the opportunity to network with other counties in Southern California.

Officials believe they have a lot to improve in Imperial County.

“Housing, economic development, workforce development, investment opportunities, trading investment opportunities which I think this is a lot of work that needs done in that area also,” said Calexico Council Member Camilo Garcia.

Housing and transportation were the main issues that were addressed at the conference.

Housing stock is very limited in Imperial County and the demand for more housing is very high.

SCAG is also working on an upcoming project for transportation starting in 2024.

“Representation from our Imperial Valley which is important for us to not just to be seen but also be heard we have a story to tell to play a major role in not just Southern California but throughout California and our binational community with our agricultural industry," said Imperial County Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar.