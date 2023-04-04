Chaos outside the courthouse in the politically charged Trump indictment

NEW YORK (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hundreds of people gathered outside a Manhattan courthouse today, some in full support of former President Trump and others spewing hatred, vulgarity, and screaming at one another.

In one of the most politically driven cases of the century, Trump pleaded "Not Guilty" to 34 felony counts, hopped on his plane, and returned to Mara-a-Lago.

Trump's next in-person court date pushes up against the 2024 elections on December 4th, 2023.