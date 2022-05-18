House to vote on domestic terrorism bill following attack in Buffalo

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Days after the deadly mass shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, lawmakers are pushing for change.

The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 is up for a vote Wednesday.

As its name indicates-- the bill is aimed at preventing domestic terrorism and fighting violent extremism by white supremacists.

And it aims to do this by setting up offices focused on domestic terrorism at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the FBI.

They would track and analyze domestic terrorist activity with the goal of preventing it-- rather than just reacting after the fact.

The bill would also call for a report-- twice a year-- on the threats we face with a specific section for white supremacists and Neo-Nazis.