Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe

NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are calling on the faithful to pray and fast in hopes that the Supreme Court will soon overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

Yet even among Catholics who oppose abortion, there is some unease about this prospect.

A recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests that a majority of the justices are poised to allow individual states to ban abortion.

Some anti-abortion Catholics say such an outcome would be the answer to their prayers.

Others say Catholic leaders should distance themselves from the politically partisan wing of the anti-abortion movement.

They favor broadening the concept of “pro-life” by boosting support for unwed mothers.