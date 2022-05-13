Judge rejects Trump allies’ bid to dismiss defamation case brought by ex-Dominion executive falsely accused of election-rigging

CNN) - A Colorado judge rejected a request by several allies of former President Donald Trump that she dismiss a defamation case they're facing after hyping bogus 2020 election fraud claims.

The move Friday by District Judge Marie Avery Moses means that the defamation case will advance toward trial, opening the door to more extensive discovery that could shed light on the "big lie" narrative that propelled Trump's bid to overturn the election.

The case was brought by Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems executive, after several Trump allies falsely claimed that Coomer had been involved in a plot to rig the 2020 election.

On Friday, the Denver-based state court judge denied the requests by the defendants - including the Trump campaign, Trump-aligned lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, and other prominent figures on the right - that the case be dismissed.

She said that based on the evidence submitted so far in the case, Coomer "will be able to present the following credible evidence to a jury which would be sufficient to meet the clear and convincing evidentiary standard in support" of his legal claims.

At this stage of the proceedings, the judge must treat the evidence and claims put forward by Coomer as true.

With that in mind, she said that Coomer had put forward evidence showing "actual malice" - a standard Coomer will have to prove in order to succeed in trial.