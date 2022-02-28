Former ally suggests Republicans should stray away from voting for Trump in 2024

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Former President Trump's Attorney General says Republicans should look for other presidential candidates in 2024.

In his new book, Bill Barr calls the prospect of Trump running for President again "dismaying."

Barr writes the 2020 election was not stolen saying instead that "Trump lost it."

His dispute with Trump over claims of election fraud led to his departure from the administration.

In the book titled "One Damn Thing After Another," the former Attorney General takes readers behind the scenes in the Trump White House.

The former loyalist now admits that Trump "has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers" a President needs.