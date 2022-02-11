Senate passes workplace sexual misconduct laws

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Senate passed one of the largest workplace reforms in decades on Thursday, forbidding employers from forcing workers with sexual misconduct claims into arbitration.

It is being called the 'Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act.'

Instead of being forced into arbitration, the measure permits workers to file lawsuits.

Right now about 60 million workers are bound by contractual clauses that prevent them from suing for such claims. In turn, this disproportionately impacts low wage fields and women of color.

The bill passed the House with a sweeping bipartisan majority of 335-to-97 earlier in the week.

It will now be sent to President Biden for his signature.