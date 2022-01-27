Arizona Senators speak on Justice Breyer’s retirement

Statement made following court justice's retirement

(KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema (both D-AZ) released statements regarding the retirement of United States Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

“After serving our country for nearly 30 years on the nation’s highest court, and in the United States Army and federal judiciary before that, I wish Justice Stephen Breyer well in his retirement," began Sen. Kelly. "Justice Breyer has long understood the impact of the Supreme Court on the lives of Americans, and he leaves behind a legacy of upholding the Constitution as well as health care protections, free speech, and reproductive rights for Arizonans."

This statement follows Justice Breyer planning his retirement once another Justice is appointed by President Joe Biden.

“I take seriously the responsibility of evaluating nominees for lifetime appointments, and look forward to meeting with whomever the President puts forward to fill this vacancy. I will evaluate the President’s nominee based on their qualifications and commitment to fairly interpret and uphold the Constitution," Sen. Kelly concluded.

Senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema also spoke about Justice Breyer.

“Justice Breyer has honorably served our country in the Army Reserve, Department of Justice, Senate Judiciary Committee, and in the federal judiciary for decades – including nearly 30 years on the U.S. Supreme Court where he has faithfully upheld our Constitution," began Sen. Sinema.

"I join all Arizonans in thanking him for his service and life-long commitment to American justice. As with all nominees and as I did during the 2020 Supreme Court nomination, I look forward to fulfilling my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent by thoughtfully examining the next nominee based on three criteria: whether the nominee is professionally qualified, believes in the role of an independent judiciary, and can be trusted to faithfully interpret and uphold the rule of law," Sen. Sinema said.