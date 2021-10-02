Governor Ducey appoints new judges

Politics

Chief clerk to be new judge in Maricopa County

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed three people to serve as judges on the Maricopa County Superior Court, including the chief clerk of the Arizona House of Representatives.



Jim Drake has been chief clerk since 2015 and previously was a deputy Secretary of State from 2009 to early 2015.



Also appointed to judgeships were Ashley Villaverde Halvorson and Keith Miller. The three new judges replace retiring judges Roger E. Brodman, Connie Coin Contes and Karen A. Mullins.



Ducey earlier this week appointed Joseph Clark to serve as a judge on the Navajo County Superior Court. Clark has spent his career as a prosecutor with the Navajo County Attorney’s Office.