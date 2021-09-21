Community voices opinion on redistricting maps

Politics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The next election may look different depending on how new lines are drawn on the map. All this, following the latest census. Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission wants your input.

The commission was just here a few weeks ago doing the same thing, only this time they want to hear what you think about the first draft of the districts.

“Citizens from dramatically different perspectives stood up and gave passionate real emotional testimony that was respectful and communicated in a way that suggested a desire to understand and respect to all different groups,” explained Commission chairwoman Ericka Neuberg.

Committee members need to understand where you are and how they can group you based on your comments during these meetings.

State Representative Charlene Fernandez stresses how you can make an impact.

“You can see if you remain in the same congressional district as you were before, or something's going to change a little bit. And again, this isn't set in stone, so there may, there will be other changes as we move along.”

There is still time to tell the committee members how you feel. They plan to have a final map by December.

“So at this point, they've already built the maps up below this is preliminary very preliminary and right now they're calling them grid maps and they've been broken down by population," the Yuma representative said.

COURTESY: ARIZONA INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION

I caught up with Yuma County board member Lynn Pancrazi after the meeting. She says most of the people present want our districts to stay the same.

Pancrazi told me Yuma County is culturally diverse and the current layout has been working out well - both congressionally in the United States and locally with our state legislature.

The commission is holding another public hearing in San Luis at the Ceasar Chavez Cultural Center at 4 P.M. on October 7th.

You can find additional information and submit your comments online by visiting the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission website.