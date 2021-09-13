Rep. Grijalva backs bill that invests in America’s families

Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) held a press conference Monday to discuss how the House plans to lower the cost of child care and higher education. It's all part of the President’s Build Back Better plan.

The congressman met with other members of the house education and labor committee.

The committee’s portion invests $761 billion to lower costs for families, secure good-paying jobs for American workers, and set a strong foundation for children.

We asked Rep. Grijalva how this bill would benefit Yuma County.

“It's not particular to a region, and it's not particular to a race, and it's not particular to, to a political opinion. The children that are coming forth and those are the children we're going to have to invest in and they're much more, those babies are much more diverse and much more frankly represented now,” Grijalva said.

The bill also promises to strengthen public schools by helping districts repair, modernize, or rebuild outdated school buildings.

The Senate will begin its consideration after the package advances in the House.