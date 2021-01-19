The future of the border wall under the Biden Administration

Politics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President-elect Joe Biden made a "not another foot of wall" promise during his campaign. Now, elected Democrats are challenging him to uphold his vow.

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) has expressed his disapproval of the wall because of the environmental damages and some of the border wall being on indigenous land.

In January 2017, President Trump signed an executive order to begin building the wall. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), 452 miles of the border wall have been completed as of January 5, 2021.

Rep. Raul Grijalva says the amount of money spent on the wall could have been put toward vaccine distribution and administration.

The congressman expresses his concerns with taxpayer dollars saying this was an ineffective use of money.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol reported an 89% increase in apprehensions within the region for fiscal year to date. That is a total of 11,122 apprehensions.

They also say they have seen 63% decrease in assaults on border patrol agents as a result of the updated border wall system.

