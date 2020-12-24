Coronavirus relief remains in limbo

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The $600 checks once set to go out before New Years, are now in limbo.

President Donald Trump refused to sign the $900-billion relief package into law, then left Washington for the holiday.

House Republicans Thursday blocked Democrats' efforts to give Americans bigger direct payments than those Congress had already approved. This even after Trump demanded bigger checks.

"I'm asking congress to amend this bill to increase the ridiculously low 600 dollars, to 2000 dollars." He said Tuesday in a video released on Twitter.

The spending package also includes funding to keep the government running past Monday.

Republicans are imploring the President to sign.

"The best way out of this is for the President to sign the bill and I still hope that's what he decides to do," said Sen. Roy Blunt, (R-Mo.).

Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised Democrats would vote Monday on a standalone bill giving Americans those $2,000 checks.

Also next week, Congress will try to override President Trump's veto of the $740-billion defense bill. It will keep the military running. Trump said he objects to several provisions, including one protecting social media companies.

The President's actions seen by many as inflicting chaos in the final days of his presidency. He also issued a new wave of pardons as early Christmas presents to dozens of friends and allies.

"With the types of pardons we're seeing with vetoing the Defense Authorization Act, threatening to veto the emergency relief and the omnibus funding, you know, we've got a wild card in President Trump." said Rep. Anthony Brown, (D-Md.).

Experts predict the dozens of pardons awarded so far are only the beginning. They advise expecting many more, including for the President's immediate family, and for himself.

Meanwhile, millions of struggling Americans spend Christmas Eve not knowing when help will arrive.