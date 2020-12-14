Skip to Content
Published 3:59 pm

U.S. Attorney General Barr to depart Trump administration ahead of holidays

President Trump makes announcement via tweet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump announced Monday U.S. Attorney General William Barr will leave the administration ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The President made the announcement via Twitter, writing:

Barr's departure comes just 36-days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. It's unclear how his resignation will impact the final days of the Trump administration.

Lisa Sturgis

