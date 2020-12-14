U.S. Attorney General Barr to depart Trump administration ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump announced Monday U.S. Attorney General William Barr will leave the administration ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The President made the announcement via Twitter, writing:

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Barr's departure comes just 36-days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. It's unclear how his resignation will impact the final days of the Trump administration.