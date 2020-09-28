Reaction to Trump tax report pours in

Politics

New York Times report indicates president paid no income tax for 10-years - NBC's Tracie Potts reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The New York Times made more than a decade of President Donald Trump's tax returns public Sunday in a new bombshell report.

The report says the president paid medicare and social security, like most workers. He also paid the alternative minimum tax, but the Times' reporting indicates he paid no income tax for ten-years.

The article also claims Trump paid just $750 in taxes the year he won the election. It says he paid the same amount the following year.

"It's fake news. It's total fake news. Made up, fake." said the President during a Sunday evening press conference.

The Times' report found the president reported losing millions more than he earned, with $300-million in loans due soon.

Joe Biden's campaign is already out with a web ad address the allegations.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.) accuses President Trump of abusing the tax code.

The tax revelations comes as his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, prepares to meet lawmakers on Capitol Hill Monday. It's her first appearance before a confirmation hearing scheduled for October 12.

"One of the reasons he's puting Coney Barrett on the court is to get rid of America's healthcare, to get rid of the ACA. That should not stand." said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY).

"There are lots of reasons for her to go on the court. I'm eager to vote for her." said Sen. Roy Blunt, (R-Mo.) on Meet the Press Sunday morning.

The Supreme Court pick promises to take center stage during Tuesday night's first Presidential Debate.

"Joe Biden has a chance to just lay his truth, his spirit, his character in front of the American people." said Sen. Corey Booker, (D-N.J.) during his Meet the Press interview.

President Trump told reporters he's not doing a lot of debate preparation, because he's too busy running the country.

The president talked about that during a news conference where he railed against Joe Biden and Democrats. Trump also took aim at mail-in ballots, claiming we won't have results of the presidential election on November 3.