2 employees shot at Smile Direct Club in Antioch, Tennessee, gunman shot by police

By Gregory Lemos, CNN

Two employees were injured during an early morning workplace shooting Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club on Antioch Pike in Antioch, Tennessee.

According to the Nashville Metro Police Department, police were called around 6 a.m. and discovered two employees had been shot. Both were transported to the hospital.

Antioch is around 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

According to police, the suspected gunman was shot by police on Antioch Pike and remains in the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

