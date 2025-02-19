Skip to Content
National-World

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Snow falling at University of Oklahoma

By ,
today at 7:59 AM
Published 8:17 AM

NORMAN, Okla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Heavy snow fell at the University of Oklahoma in Norman on Tuesday, February 18.

Stunning footage shared to X by @Brody_wx shows the campus decorated with a fresh white coat.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an extreme cold warning was in effect until Thursday morning due to "dangerously cold wind chill values widespread across the Southern Plains."

It also provided an update on snowfall in the area on Tuesday night.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content