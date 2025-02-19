CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Snow falling at University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Heavy snow fell at the University of Oklahoma in Norman on Tuesday, February 18.

Stunning footage shared to X by @Brody_wx shows the campus decorated with a fresh white coat.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an extreme cold warning was in effect until Thursday morning due to "dangerously cold wind chill values widespread across the Southern Plains."

It also provided an update on snowfall in the area on Tuesday night.