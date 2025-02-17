Dartball league in Wisconsin celebrates 95 years

WAUSAU, Wisc. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - When people think of cold and snow, they probably think of staying inside, but for some, they use that time to get out and connect with others over games.

One organization in the Wausau area is doing just that, especially as they celebrate 95 years of playing one particular game: Dartball.

Baseball and darts, two fantastic sports, but when you combine them, you get an even greater one to play, especially for the winter months.

Dartball has been around in the Wausau area for a long time, but for one league, they're celebrating 95 years of the game. A game that many aren't familiar with.

"You throw darts...wooden darts with a metal tip. And you throw it underhand and then the rules are just like baseball," said Mike Hofmann, President of the Wausau Interchurch Dartball League.

Hofmann says foul balls, strikes, bases and outs are all part of the game. Like baseball, the goal is to make it back home, where this time around it's inside and away from the snow.

"You don't have to be physically fit to play dartball. You have to be physically fit fit to play baseball. But Dartball is baseball inside, where it's warm, and it's a great thing to do on Monday nights during the winter," Hofmann shared.

While Hofmann and the league enjoy the time away from the cold, they value the connections they've made along the way even more.

"It's brought me a lot of camaraderie with people I didn't know people I knew, my friends that have been lifelong friends, have joined the team. My brother time. I would never get to spend with guys, we do it with dartball, Monday nights," said Rick Wood, a participant.

Wood has been playing dartball for four years now. Through that time, it's become sort of a new routine.

Hofmann says the league is always looking for more people to join. He hopes to get 16 to 20 more teams playing, by the time they hit 100 years.