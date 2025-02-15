CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deportation flights leave Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Deportation flights took off from Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, in mid-February, with migrants guided onto military cargo planes by US Customs and Border Protection agents, the Department of Defense (DoD) said.

In video released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) on Friday, February 14, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other law enforcement officers are seen escorting migrants onto C-17 Globemaster planes on February 10 and 12.

The passengers can be seen wearing handcuffs and legcuffs.

According to the United States Northern Command (USNC), the military aircraft are operating flights for deportations, but did not specify the flights' destinations.

On his third day in office, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to "immediately repel, repatriate, and remove" migrants.

According to ProPublica, Trump intends to make the border a military priority and has defined the situation at the border as an "invasion."