(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Flu rates in the United States have reached their highest level in over 15 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far this season, an estimated 13,000 people, including 57 children, have died from influenza.

The CDC says nearly a third of flu tests come back positive during the week, ending February 1.

The agency estimates there have been at least 24 million illnesses so far this season.