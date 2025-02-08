Snow falls on Portland, but doesn’t stick to the ground

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Light snow hit Portland on Saturday morning, February 8, as a wintry mix brought varied precipitation to parts of Oregon.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the snow was melting "the second it hits the ground."

Footage shows NWS Portland's stuffed chicken, Larry, who "prefers a real snowstorm."

The snow shifted to rain as the temperatures increased above freezing on Saturday morning, according to local reports.