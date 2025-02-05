Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Three people rescued after boat capsizes

today at 6:55 AM
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Three people were rescued after their boat capsized off the coast of Indian River County on Friday.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) said the rescue happened near the 8400 Highway A1A and the Indian River County Fire Rescue Marine unit quickly responded to the emergency, ensuring all three people were safely brought back to shore.

The IRCSO helicopter, known as 'Hawk,' provided aerial support during the rescue operation.

Video shows three people floating on the overturned boat as crews rush to their aid. The condition of the rescued group after the rescue was not disclosed.

The quick and coordinated efforts of the first responders were crucial in the successful rescue.

