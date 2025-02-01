Parrot at the Melbourne Zoo finds a way to beat the summer heat

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A parrot at Melbourne Zoo in Victoria found a fun way to beat the summer heat recently when she hopped around under a hose in her enclosure for a refreshing splash.

Pinnaroo, Melbourne Zoo's 22-year-old eclectus parrot, loves to flap around in the spray of the hose, which mimics the precipitation of her tropical rainforest home.

Staff at the zoo said Pinnaroo is offered the opportunity to hop into the hose’s spray, rather than sprayed directly with the hose. Inevitably, she chooses to get wet!

"Watching Pinnaroo hop and flap through the water is just like watching kids run through sprinklers on a hot day," says Melbourne Zoo bird keeper Ben Oliver. "It's heartwarming and a great reminder of how animals, like us, find joy in the simple things."