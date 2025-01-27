CBS Evening News previews new look and new format

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A new era of the "CBS Evening News" begins Monday night as it will be co-anchored by award-winning journalists John Dickerson and Maurice Dubois.

Dickerson and Dubois stopped by CBS Mornings to give viewers a glimpse of the broadcast's new look and new format.

"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan will be a regular on the program for insight on political and foreign affairs news while Chief Weathercaster Lonnie Quinn will deliver forecasts and detail the impact of natural disasters.

"That's our job all day long. To take lots and lots of complicated stories, work them and work them and work them, and talk to people and get reporting, and make sure that when we deliver it, people understand it in a clean and clear way," Dickerson expressed.

"At the end of the day, you want to feel like you have some control. You have some hope, you understand what is going on," Dubois added.

You can watch the new "CBS Evening News" starting Monday night and every weeknight on CBS, channel 13, and streaming on Paramount+.