CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Houston authorities have a snowball fight

HOUSTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Members of the Houston Police and Houston Fire Department had a snowball fight to make the most of the wintry weather on Tuesday, January 21.

Footage published by the City of Houston said that the first responders were "enjoying the snow between calls."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) urged residents to stay at home if possible, as dangerous road conditions made driving "extremely risky."

According to local news station KRIV, schools in several districts were closed on Tuesday citing winter weather conditions. Among those was the Houston Independent School District, which is the largest school district in Texas.