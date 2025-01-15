Skip to Content
SpaceX launches Blue Ghost Mission for NASA

today at 6:47 AM
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched the Blue Ghost Mission for NASA from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Wednesday morning.

The SpaceX rocket lifted off at 1:11 a.m. Eastern with Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost and ispace's Hakuto-R Mission 2 Resilience landers aboard, bound for different parts of the lunar surface.

The Falcon 9 rocket on Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission is carrying 10 NASA science and technology instruments to the moon.

This is the eighth Falcon 9 launch of 2025, and the first time two lander spacecraft have launched to the moon on the same rocket.

Both uncrewed missions aim to build on the success of Texas-based intuitive machines, which became the first company to successfully touch down on Earth's celestial neighbor last year.

