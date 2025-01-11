Skip to Content
Delta Airlines passengers evacuate onto a snowy Atlanta runway

ATLANTA (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Approximately 200 passengers evacuated a Delta Airlines flight on Friday, January 10, following an aborted takeoff, a statement from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said.

Footage from Allison Wade shows dozens of passengers standing on a snowy airport runway while a Delta plane billows smoke nearby.

According to local news, Delta reported an engine issue with the aircraft, which prompted the plane to be disembarked via emergency slides.

