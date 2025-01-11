Delta Airlines passengers evacuate onto a snowy Atlanta runway

According to local news, Delta reported an engine issue with the aircraft, which prompted the plane to be disembarked via emergency slides.

Footage from Allison Wade shows dozens of passengers standing on a snowy airport runway while a Delta plane billows smoke nearby.

ATLANTA (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Approximately 200 passengers evacuated a Delta Airlines flight on Friday, January 10, following an aborted takeoff, a statement from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said.

