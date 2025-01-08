Study in Wisconsin shows birth rates and population in the state dropping

MILWAUKEE (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - "It's such a big issue, there's no getting away from it. And it will affect so many parts of life," said John Johnson, a Marquette research fellow.

The state of Wisconsin's birth rates are about to crest, according to a new study from the Department of Administration (DOA), and soon, the study projects, they'll begin to fall for at least the next two decades. If they projections bear out, Wisconsin will have 200k fewer people in 2050.

"This will be one of the biggest public policy realities that legislators, school administrators, really, all of us, will be figuring out how to live with," Johnson expressed.

Johnson says the study tracks with his own research. In just a few years, there could be 10% fewer first graders in Milwaukee than there are now.

"It will behoove local governments to work even harder on keeping the people we have, let alone attracting new residents," Johnson remarked.

The study still shows milwaukee could have 72,000 fewer people in 2050, a drop of more than 12%, but Mayor Cavalier Johnson is still confident the city can reverse the trend.

"We are laying the foundation for growth...in the city," Mayor Johnson declared.

Mayor Johnson's growing MKE plan aims for a city with a population of one million by attracting new companies, creating enough family-supporting jobs, and making sure people can afford to live in Milwaukee.

"Working to make sure there are multiple opportunities for different housing available in the city that helps to drive costs down," Mayor Johnson shared.

The study also shows Kenosha's population could drop 20% by 2050; Racine's could drop 22%.

Still, Mayor Johnson is hopeful policy decisions can keep people in Milwaukee: "I feel good about where Milwaukee is headed over the course of the next 25 years."