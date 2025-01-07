Skip to Content
National-World

Torrential rain drenches visitors in Mecca

By ,
today at 7:25 AM
Published 7:35 AM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Torrential rain drenched visitors to the Great Mosque in Mecca as Saudi Arabia was hit with severe storms on Monday, January 6.

Heavy rains and high winds hit much of the country, with some of the worst weather seen in the cities of Mecca and Jeddah, according to official weather reports.

The Saudi Red Crescent was on high alert in multiple states, according to local reports. Heavy rain has caused flash floods in the streets of Mecca, according to reporting by AFP.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content