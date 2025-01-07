Torrential rain drenches visitors in Mecca

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Torrential rain drenched visitors to the Great Mosque in Mecca as Saudi Arabia was hit with severe storms on Monday, January 6.

Heavy rains and high winds hit much of the country, with some of the worst weather seen in the cities of Mecca and Jeddah, according to official weather reports.

The Saudi Red Crescent was on high alert in multiple states, according to local reports. Heavy rain has caused flash floods in the streets of Mecca, according to reporting by AFP.