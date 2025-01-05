Farms in Michigan accepts old Christmas trees to feed goats

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Farms in Michigan are accepting old Christmas trees to feed to goats, and farms owners say the goats love it.

In Grand Rapids, you could take the discarded evergreens for free to the typical drop-off site, like Riverside Park, or drag them to the curb for pickup for a fee, or perhaps the option that could be considered the greatest of all time: The goat.

Fields Farm in Comstock Park is accepting tasty Tannenbaums to feed to its goats, whose four stomachs allow them to digest the prickly pines.

It's the fourth year the farm on Buth Avenue has accepted trees. They'll take them as long as they are stripped of decorations, including tinsel. Their eight goats consume a tree a day, so they'll last a while.

"We probably had 150 trees come in last year, and that's more than they can eat," said Brent Fields, owner of Fields Farm.

As the owner of a tree service, Fields mulches up the leftovers.

"It's a treat for them, and the other cool thing is it's actually beneficial where it's a natural dewormer, so it's good for them and they love it...It's great and it helps the community, so it's convenient. Of course, there's other locations, so it's just an option," Fields shared.