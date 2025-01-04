Skip to Content
National-World

Woman who killed Selena Quintanilla Perez files for parole

By ,
today at 10:57 AM
Published 11:05 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who killed Tejano music singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, has officially filed for parole.

Saldivar was sentenced to life in prison on October 26, 1995, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The Quintanilla family had accused Saldivar of embezzling money from Selena's fan club and boutiques.

Soon after, Selena confronted Saldivar about the allegations at a Days Inn Motel in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995. Saldivar shot and killed the singer at the motel. Selena was 23 years old.

Saldivar's parole review date is March 30.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content