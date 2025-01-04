Woman who killed Selena Quintanilla Perez files for parole

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who killed Tejano music singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, has officially filed for parole.

Saldivar was sentenced to life in prison on October 26, 1995, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The Quintanilla family had accused Saldivar of embezzling money from Selena's fan club and boutiques.

Soon after, Selena confronted Saldivar about the allegations at a Days Inn Motel in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995. Saldivar shot and killed the singer at the motel. Selena was 23 years old.

Saldivar's parole review date is March 30.